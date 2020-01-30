Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Post -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($0.86). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.25).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 143,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,063. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

