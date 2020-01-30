Zacks: Analysts Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Franks International posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Franks International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Franks International by 522.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Franks International by 1,288.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Franks International by 138.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 392,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Franks International has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $849.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.