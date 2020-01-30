Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.