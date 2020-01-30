Zacks: Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post $7.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,123,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

