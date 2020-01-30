Zacks: Analysts Set $69.00 Price Target for Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $69.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank First National an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other Bank First National news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $313,317.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank First National in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bank First National in the second quarter worth about $701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 304.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank First National in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank First National in the second quarter worth about $830,000.

NYSE BFC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. Bank First National has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

