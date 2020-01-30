Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Papa John’s Int’l posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,611. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.41, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $102,216.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,552 shares of company stock worth $119,676,817 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

