Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Summit Materials reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,317.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

In other news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $8,123,851.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.