Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $705.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.72.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

