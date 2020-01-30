Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. ITT reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

ITT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. 358,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

