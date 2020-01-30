Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti upped their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.25. 602,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,022. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

