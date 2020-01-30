Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Check Cap alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHEK shares. Dawson James started coverage on Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.