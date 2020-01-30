Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of CHMG stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

