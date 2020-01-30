Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Sell

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,057. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,084,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 23.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.