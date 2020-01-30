Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to “Hold”

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 251,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

