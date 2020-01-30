Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Shares of FFNW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.86. 11,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

