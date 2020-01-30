Zacks: Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. Myomo’s rating score has declined by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.52 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Myomo an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Myomo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

MYO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 197,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.