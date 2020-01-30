Zacks: Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Ur Energy Inc (NASDAQ:URG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.45 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ur Energy an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Ur Energy alerts:

Shares of URG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 11,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,263. Ur Energy has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Ur Energy (NASDAQ:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ur Energy (URG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ur Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.