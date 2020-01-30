Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Short Interest Update

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 577,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZFGN shares. ValuEngine raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.38.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Zafgen by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

