Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $61.29

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Zcash has a market cap of $536.25 million and approximately $461.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $61.29 or 0.00661022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Bithumb, Kuna and BTC Trade UA.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00122985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00119517 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,749,056 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bitinka, Coinrail, Coinroom, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Instant Bitex, GOPAX, Exmo, Graviex, BCEX, LocalTrade, Ovis, Crex24, Allcoin, OKEx, Tux Exchange, BigONE, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Kraken, LBank, BiteBTC, Cryptohub, BX Thailand, CoinEx, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Liquid, CoinExchange, Cryptomate, Kuna, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox, C2CX, Bithumb, Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Gemini, BitBay, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Bit-Z, Bitlish and Coinut. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

