ZEON Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. ZEON has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $18,029.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.