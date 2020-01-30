Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (CVE:ZOM) were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (CVE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

