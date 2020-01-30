ZTCoin (ZT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.82 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZTCoin has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.85 or 0.05680559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00128149 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016241 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

