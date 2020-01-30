Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 138.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 112,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.15.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 748,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $125.40 and a 1-year high of $180.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

