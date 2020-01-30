Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $680,000 Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Under Armour by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.16.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.86. 4,415,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

