Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $845,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 1,746,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

