Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 260,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,905. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. SunTrust Banks cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

