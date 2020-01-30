Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Gentex by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 485,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 3,011,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

