Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 45,300 Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vedanta by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vedanta by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vedanta by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vedanta by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEDL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Vedanta stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,362. Vedanta Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

