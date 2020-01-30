Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,238 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pattern Energy Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

PEGI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 491,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

