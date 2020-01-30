Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in News were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 636.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 1,014.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 984,366 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $11,306,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 557.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 746,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 633,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 2,949,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. News Corp has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

