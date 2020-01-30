Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.21

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $217.21 and traded as low as $196.00. Zytronic shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 75,464 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $33.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zytronic PLC will post 2989.9999295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 8.44%. Zytronic’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

