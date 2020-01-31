$0.09 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. PQ Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

