$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vericel posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,152,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $16.46. 567,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.67. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

