$0.20 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 247,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.