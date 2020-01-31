-$0.39 EPS Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.45). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 652.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 58,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,342. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

