-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. 303,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,488. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $210.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

