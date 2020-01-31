$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 527,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,810. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.