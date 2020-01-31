0Chain Reaches Market Cap of $866,202.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $866,202.00 and approximately $766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000195 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

