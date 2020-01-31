0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.91 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, ZB.COM, ABCC and AirSwap. 0x has a total market capitalization of $149.55 million and $17.91 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, BitMart, Zebpay, Koinex, C2CX, Bitbns, FCoin, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Cobinhood, OKEx, CoinTiger, BitBay, Gatecoin, DDEX, Binance, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Iquant, Fatbtc, IDEX, Crex24, Independent Reserve, ABCC, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Coinone, Bittrex, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.