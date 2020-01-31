$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.46. Axis Capital reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE:AXS traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. 924,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Axis Capital has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

