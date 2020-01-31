$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

EXR traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 568,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.98. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.