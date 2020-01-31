1,025 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

NYSE BA traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.64. 3,145,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.89 and its 200-day moving average is $351.46. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

