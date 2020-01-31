118,985 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE BHGE opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have commented on BHGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.