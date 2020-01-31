16,200 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

