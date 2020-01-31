$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will report $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.60 million and the highest is $167.31 million. Global Eagle Entertainment posted sales of $160.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year sales of $659.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $661.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.52 million, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $673.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.33 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 10,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,442. The company has a market cap of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.33% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

