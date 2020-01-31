1,785 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,785 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $352.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $356.82. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

