19,461 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,616,000. Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,675,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.88. 16,035,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,924,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

