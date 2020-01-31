$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $9.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. 1,521,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,726. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $137.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

