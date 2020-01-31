$2.35 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $10.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE:ABG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.43. 107,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,940. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $660,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

