22,200 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 69.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 213,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

