22,200 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 69.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 213,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60.
Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.
BorgWarner Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
