2,343 Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KOCT opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.